Italian Court fully acquits Palumbo Shipyards of waste dumping conviction

After years of legal battles, Antonio Palumbo, owner of Palumbo Shipyards, has been fully acquitted by the Messina Court of Appeal, which ruled his actions in alleged illegal dumping did not constitute a crime.

Initially sentenced to six years in 2019 for allegedly facilitating illegal dumping between 2011 and 2013, Palumbo maintained the case was politically motivated.

The Italian Court thus established that ‘the act does not constitute a crime’.