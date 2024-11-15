Lawyers representing accused in Vitals case file criminal complaint on court expert

The defence lawyers in the Vitals corruption court proceedings have filed a criminal complaint against one of the court-appointed experts who worked on the case.

The complaint is connected to the ongoing criminal case against Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, and other individuals currently being heard in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

The lawyers representing the accused claim that Miroslava Milenović misrepresented her credentials, demanding an official investigation into her qualifications and fees.

The complaint, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, questions Milenović's qualifications and role, particularly following her testimony during a court session on 13 November, where she was subjected to cross-examination.

In the complaint, the accused’s lawyers said that Milenović is neither an accountant nor qualified as a forensic accountant, contrary to her previous assertions.

This came after Milenović faced heated scrutiny over qualifications and methods for her role in uncovering complex financial links.

The defence team contends that Milenović consistently misrepresented her qualifications, swearing under oath that she is a “Chartered Accountant” and a “Forensic Accountant”, further adding that her false claims have led to her repeated appointment by the courts and magistrates in high-profile inquiries.

The complaint seeks an investigation into the payments made to Milenović for her alleged services, questioning their validity given her purported lack of qualifications.

The complaint asked for a detailed list of evidence to be presented and that individuals be summoned. This includes all court decrees appointing Milenović as an expert, records of payments made to her by the judiciary, and other documentation related to her residency and tax status. The defence also called for police inspectors, members of the Police investigating this case and a representative from the Accountancy Board.

The lawyers for the accused argue that Milenovic's alleged misrepresentation of her certificates and qualifications may have significantly impacted multiple legal proceedings. They request that the authorities pursue legal action against her under the applicable laws.

Repubblika condemns 'vile intimidation' against expert

In response to Milenović’s testemony and the proceedings in Court, NGO Repubblika stated said “we cannot afford to see criminal organisations use their resources to intimidate state officials working to lock them up”.

Repubblika denounced what it describes as “vile intimidation” against forensic expert Miroslava Milenović, claiming the actions are intended to discredit her work, which could implicate Joseph Muscat and his associates in serious wrongdoing.

The NGO argued that since Muscat cannot undermine the evidence collected, he is instead seeking to discredit and intimidate the individual responsible for gathering it.

Repubblika added that Milenović had previously been appointed as a forensic accountant during the Egrant inquiry. At that time, her credentials were not contested, which Repubblika suggests that current efforts to challenge her qualifications are a targeted attempt to shield Muscat and his allies from accountability.

The organisation also referred to threats allegedly issued by Jason Micallef, spokesperson for Muscat’s organisation, warning of retribution against those contributing to Muscat’s prosecution.

Repubblika said that such intimidation tactics aim to silence conscientious state officials and hinder their ability to perform their duties in accordance with the law. “We will never leave the state forces alone to fight organized crime and promote legality," the group said.