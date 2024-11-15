Man remanded in custody after allegedly inflicting psychological damage to wife

A 44-year-old man from Mellieħa has been remanded in custody after being accused of inflicting psychological harm on his wife.

Speaking in court on Friday, a police inspector said a police report was filed on 13 November by an aunt of the victim.

The inspector said that the aunt reported the accused, a 44-year-old man from Mellieħa, on the basis that he was allegedly inflicting psychological damage on his wife, the victim.

The prosecution said the accused used to call and visit her whilst she was working. The inspector further added that the accused used to allegedly lock up the victim during the night.

The defence said the accused and victim had been married for around 14 years, and such behaviour from the accused had previously occured. The defence further added that the accused needs help in order to address the psychological issues that he is facing.

The man initially pleaded guilty to the charges, but when the magistrate entered the chambers he began to cry. Once the magistrate returned, he pleaded not guilty.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and the defence counsel did not bail. The accused was thus remanded in custody.

A protection order was ordered in favour of the victim, where the accused is prohibited from contacting her and any third-parties who Brahmi might be able to contact the victim through.

Inspector Christian Cauchi led the prosecution, whilst legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant appeared for the accused.