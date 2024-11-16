Motorcyclist in hospital after accident in Raħal Ġdid
Marsaskala man, 30, taken to Mater Dei Hospital after sustaining grievous injuries in traffic accident
A 30-year-old man from Marsaskala was taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday afternoon after a traffic accident in Raħal Ġdid.
According to police, the accident happened at around midday.
Initial investigations suggest that the man was riding a Honda Hornet motorcycle when he lost control and fell.
A medical team went on site to help the man, who was later taken to hospital by ambulance.
His injuries are of a grievous nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.