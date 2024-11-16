Motorcyclist in hospital after accident in Raħal Ġdid

A 30-year-old man from Marsaskala was taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday afternoon after a traffic accident in Raħal Ġdid.

According to police, the accident happened at around midday.

Initial investigations suggest that the man was riding a Honda Hornet motorcycle when he lost control and fell.

A medical team went on site to help the man, who was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.