‘Drive away, the security guards know’: Court starts hearing Freeport drugs bust case

The two men charged with drug trafficking at the Malta Freeport tried escaping on the day of their arrest but were stopped in their tracks by the police.

Darren Dimech, 46, and Roderick Camilleri, 44, are being accused of drug trafficking and importation after a 146kg drug bust at the Malta Freeport.

Inspector Mark Mercieca took to the witness stand on Monday. He told the court that on 12 November he was informed of a green truck heading out of the Freeport which was suspected to contain illicit contents.

According to the inspector, Camilleri told Dimech to “drive outside, the security guards know about us” but shortly after, at around 1:30pm, the truck was stopped and a search was carried out.

Roderick Camilleri had been sitting on the passenger seat, whilst Darren Dimech was driving the truck.

During the search, three sacks were found inside of the truck, one sack behind Camilleri’s seat, and two sacks behind Dimech’s seat. One of the sacks behind Dimech’s seat was torn open, according to the inspector.

Mercieca said the police received information on the truck and its contents at short notice. Camilleri and Dimech were arrested and kept handcuffed in an office at the Freeport until the police arrived.

Inspector Joseph Edward Howard also testified. Upon examining the container unloaded by the truck, the police noticed another container which was opened ajar and contained a sack next to it like that found in the vehicle.

An inspection was carried out on the container, and it appeared that its seals were not intact. The inspector explained that a container must be sealed from departure to arrival.

A shelf towards the back of the container led the police to suspect the presence of illicit substances.

The next day, statements were taken from the accused. Dimech told his lawyer that he worked with a truck company, and had met Camilleri since he was a part-timer with the same company.

He told his lawyer that Camilleri had offered €5,000 to €10,000 for Dimech to assist him, but, to this day, Camilleri has not given this amount to Dimech.

Representing Camilleri were lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia while Dimech was represented by Lawyers Franco Debono and George Anton Buttiġieġ.

Lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri represented the Attorney General's Office, while inspectors Mark Mercieca, John Leigh Howard, and Francesco Mizzi represented the police.