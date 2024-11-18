Appeal overturns fair hearing ruling against FIAU

A court of appeal has overturned a decision which concerns XNT Limited, an International investment services company established in 2011 that offers global multi-asset financial services, faced significant penalties amounting to €244,679 due to alleged violations of anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism regulations.

The penalties were based on findings from a compliance review conducted by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), which identified serious offences, including transactions that exceeded the established thresholds without adequate due diligence.

In a previous case, a judge declared that the laws regulating the administrative fines imposed by Malta’s financial crime watchdog are in breach of fundamental rights. The same company, XNT Limited was informed of the fine in June 2022 by means of a letter and given 20 days to pay what was referred to as an “administrative fine,” of almost a quarter of a million euros. The judge had upheld XNT’s request to declare the Act and regulation to be in breach of its fundamental rights.

It was seen how the FIAU’s penalties must have jurisdiction to examine all relevant questions of fact and law. The Court highlighted that the administrative process conducted by the FIAU did not meet the necessary requirements for a fair hearing as required by the European Convention of Human Rights, as it was both the investigator and the adjudicator in the case. Thus, the FIAU was responsible for both investigating the offences and imposing penalties.

The compliance review conducted by the FIAU revealed multiple transactions that exceeded the regulatory limits, with one transaction significantly surpassing the threshold. The committee decided to increase the penalty amount based on the risks associated with these transactions.

However, although such exceptions were contested, the Court noted that the law itself also makes exceptions particularly when it comes to the time frame one must adhere to in filing an appeal.

The Court decided that certain articles being contested to in the Act against Money Laundering do not go against the Constitution or the European Convention of Human Rights.