Court rejects Gordon-John Manche’s libel case against TVM News journalists

River of Love pastor Gordon-John Manche has lost a defamation case, he initiated against Public Broadcasting Services journalists over articles linking his church to illegal conversion therapy and a murder suspect.

The court has found the claims lacked evidence of financial harm to the River of Love community, while recognising the articles as addressing matters of public interest.

Gordon-John Manche’, both in a personal capacity and as the leader of the River of Love Evangelical Community, had filed a libel case against TVM’s Head of News Owen Galea and journalist Alvin Vassallo in a Court presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello. The two individuals working for TVM were involved in publishing two articles on the TVM news portal in January 2022.

The first article, dated 4 January 2022, alleged that the River of Love community engaged in illegal gay conversion therapy. The second article, dated 6 January 2022, linked the community to the murder suspect Abner Aquilina, who was implicated in the murder of Paulina Dembska on 2 January 2022.

Manche’ claimed that these articles caused significant harm to his reputation and that of his community, leading to public hostility, threats, and emotional distress. Manche’ and his supporters denied practicing conversion therapy and insisted that any changes in lifestyle among community members occurred voluntarily and were attributed to personal religious transformations.

Manche’ further refuted allegations that his community had any connection to the murder suspect. The court reviewed testimony and evidence presented by both sides, including prior media coverage linking River of Love to conversion therapy and concerns raised by organisations like the Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) due to the fact that conversion therapy was made a criminal offence in 2016. Notably, the Court observed that allegations of conversion therapy had been a recurring theme in media reports on River of Love over the years.

The court also examined whether the articles constituted responsible journalism, evaluating the defendants’ adherence to standards of verifying information and ensuring accuracy. While the articles were deemed to address matters of public interest, such as illegal practices and connections to serious crimes, the court assessed whether they were published maliciously or recklessly. Evidence indicated that the articles relied on previously available reports, public statements, and the broader societal discourse surrounding the issues at hand.

The Court therefore rejected the claims of Gordon-John Manche. While Manche’ was seen as having suffered reputational harm, the court questioned whether the community, as a non-profit religious entity, met the legal criteria to claim damages for defamation. The court noted that non-profit entities must demonstrate serious financial loss resulting from defamatory statements, a criterion not met in this case.