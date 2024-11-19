Man remanded in custody after drugs found during Paola traffic stop

A 22-year-old man from Valletta was remanded in custody after police found drugs suspected to be cocaine, heroin, and cannabis during a traffic stop in Paola.

Kyle Pace has been arrested following the discovery of suspected drugs hidden in his trousers and in his car during a police traffic check in Paola. The court denied bail, citing fears of further offences and evidence tampering.

The accused, Kyle Pace, a 22-year-old man residing in Valletta, was arrested after being found in possession of several packets containing substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin, as well as packets of suspected cannabis.

The inspector recalled how on 17 November 2024 at around 3:30pm, during a traffic check carried out on Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi in Paola, police noticed a vehicle whose driver, upon seeing the officers, reversed into a field entrance and stopped.

The officers immediately approached the vehicle, and the driver informed the police that he did not have a driving license. Due to reasonable suspicion, a search was conducted in the vehicle, where the police found two packets of suspected cannabis as well as a sum of cash of around €1,400.

Subsequently, as the officers were about to search the man, he took out two bags hidden in his trousers and threw them into a nearby water reservoir. These bags were immediately retrieved by the police and were found to contain several packets with white and brown substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

The man was arrested on the spot, and a recount of the total amount of substance found was taken.

The accused’s mother along with his girlfriend were present in court, both of which highly emotional throughout the entire proceeding.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest of the accused. The accused pleaded not guilty, and the defence requested the release of the accused’s arrest.

The prosecution objected on the fact that there is an aggravated possession of drugs, and in the case of a guilt, the accused faces an incarceration term not possible suspended. There is a magisterial inquiry which is currently ongoing, and there are fears that the accused might commit another crime. The prosecution voiced fears of the tampering of evidence due to the very early stage of the entire case.

The prosecution further added that the accused is untrustworthy after throwing two bags, containing several packets with white and brown substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin, hidden in his trousers and threw them into a nearby water reservoir.

The defence counter-argued that there is an open magisterial inquiry. “The evidence is preserved” lawyer Amadeus Cachia said, further saying that there is no question over the fear of the tampering of evidence.

The Court ordered a freezing order on the accused’s assets and rejected the defence’s request for bail. The accused was thus remanded in custody until a compilation of evidence for this case proceeds.

This is an ongoing case.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Godwin Cini for the Attorney General, and Inspector Kurt Farrugia for the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution.