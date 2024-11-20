Court hears how plumber sold fake watches, cloned credit cards on TikTok

Elton Zammit, 26, has been released on bail after being arraigned with around 20 charges related to money laundering, fraud and drug-trafficking.

The accused, who works in plumbing and maintenance, was caught advertising fake luxury items on TikTok.

Testifying on Wednesday, an inspector recalled how the police received an anonymous tip regarding the accused’s TikTok account.

The inspector continued by saying that the man was also allegedly advertising sirens and beacon lights for private vehicles. Following a surveillance operation, the man was allegedly found to be driving a vehicle fitted with beacon lights and a siren that were switched on, as the vehicle was also found to be unregistered and without the proper license. When the accused was stopped, he was arrested and given notice of his rights and informed that his house would be searched to see if there were more beacon lights.

After searching his home, police found a number of fake watches, bags, and jewellery, and €16,350 in his safe.

They also seized pepper spray ready to be sold as well as cash and cloned cards used for credit card fraud. The police’s investigation also allegedly found that the suspect was advertising counterfeit cash, and would be paid for such products in cryptocurrency.

The Police had said that their investigations uncovered a business on the dark web, where illegal substances would be sold from China and would then be shipped to be sold in another country.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest, with the Court concluding that the arrest was lawful. The Court reminded the accused that he was facing a number of accusations, 20 in total, principally relating to money laundering, fraud, violation of trademarks, misuse of electronic equipment as well as other offences relating to trademarks and drug trafficking.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, and the defence requested the release of the accused from his arrest, which the prosecution did not object to.

The Court, presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, handed down a freezing order against the accused. The Court accepted the defence’s request for bail on the grounds that the accused must sign a bail book, a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

This is an ongoing case, with the Court ordering for the case to be appointed for a compilation of evidence.

Lawyers Jose Herrera, Alex Scerri Herrera, and Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.

Lawyers Alessia Schembri and Yvette Borg Cardona representing the Attorney General, and

Inspector Clive Abela for the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution.