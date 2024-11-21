Updated | Chef remanded in custody for 146kg Freeport drug bust

Another man has been remanded in custody after he was arraigned and charged in connection with a 146kg seizure of drugs reported earlier last week.

Kurt Scicluna, a 31-year old self-employed chef residing in Zejtun, has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including conspiracy to traffic drugs, trafficking of cocaine, criminal association, money laundering and recidivism.

The arraignment follows what were described by the police in a press statement as ‘intense investigations’ which led to the arrest of a third person allegedly involved in what they describe as an ‘organised crime network in the country’.

The police further confirmed the seizure of jewellery, luxury cars and significant amounts of cash in connection with the arrest.

The prosecution successfully requested a freezing order on the accused and the defence did not contest the validity of the arrest.

No request for bail was made by the accused at this stage.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri were present on behalf of the Attorney General. Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Lianne Bonello led the prosecution on behalf of the police.

Lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Michael Sciriha represented the accused.

