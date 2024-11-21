menu

Driver in hospital with grievous injuries after Birkirkara traffic accident

67-year-old man taken to hospital with grievous injuries after traffic accident on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara

21 November 2024, 8:36am
by Nicole Meilak
File Photo
A traffic accident in Birkirkara on Wednesday night left a 67-year-old man with grievous injuries.

According to police, initial investigations suggest there had been a collision on Triq Dun Karm involving a Daihatsu Hijet driven by the 67-year-old man, and a Toyota Double Cabin van driven by a 33-year-old man.

A 67-year-old woman was a passenger in the Daihatsu.

Police were notified of the collision at around 10:30pm. A medical team went on site and administered first aid to those involved.

The 67-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

