Man remanded in custody after wife reports him for assault

A man has been remanded in custody after he was reported by his wife for allegedly committing acts of violence against her.

The accused is a 29-year-old man from India living in Rabat.

He was arraigned on Thursday before Magistrate Astrid May Grima and was accused of using force against his wife and insulting her.

A police inspector said that the alleged victim had reported to the domestic violence unit in order to lodge a report against the accused, to whom she has been married for the last four years and with whom she has a seven-month-old child.

The alleged victim informed the police that an argument had broken out between herself and the accused wherein he shouted at her, grabbed her hair and hit her on the head. She also alleged that he hit her on the face, grabbed her by the neck and hit her in the stomach. She stated that she also hit him back.

No medical certificates to this end were brought forward, noted Inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

Whilst the defence did not contest the validity of the arrest, a request for bail was made. The prosecution, in objecting to this request, argued that since the alleged victim must still testify, there existed a risk of contact by the accused who could furthermore tamper with evidence.

It was also noted by the prosecution that a risk assessment confirmed that the victim was in ‘extreme danger’.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia argued that any fear of tampering with evidence could be expunged by the issuing of relevant measures, including a protection order.

He also noted that the accused, a person in full-time employment, ultimately faced charges consisting of contraventions which did not merit the detention under arrest of the accused, especially when sufficient guarantees could be made.

It was further confirmed that the accused and alleged victim do not live together.

The Court denied the request for bail, citing that the alleged victim must still testify.

Whilst police inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted, legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia represented the accused.

The case is to be assigned to the relevant court according to law.