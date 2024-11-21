Woman remanded in custody after trying to steal a bag from dementia patient

A man came to his mother’s rescue by successfully preventing a theft at her house after he noticed suspicious activity from the CCTV cameras which were installed in her home.

The accused, Renald Falzon, is a 49-year-old woman from Msida. She confirmed that she is currently unemployed as she is undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Police inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa recalled that on 31 October 2024, the police received information from the alleged victim’s son about an attempted theft.

The court furthermore heard how the alleged victim, an elderly woman who is almost 90-years-old and who suffers from dementia, lives in an apartment right below that of her son, who instantly became suspicious upon hearing unusual sounds coming from below.

Upon hearing the sound of someone entering his mother’s home, the man checked the CCTV footage which showed his mother making coffee, as well as a person seemingly trying to evade the mother who had her back turned.

The footage, it was noted, was handed over to the Police.

From said footage, the police identified Falzon who appeared to have pretended to drop an item on the floor next to a cupboard, from which she swiped a bag which she placed into her own bag. An arrest warrant was subsequently sought, with the uncontested arrest then taking place.

The accused, after consulting with her lawyer, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was also made. Whilst the prosecution objected on the grounds that civilian witnesses still needed to testify, legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia argued that measures could be issued to prevent the accused from approaching said witnesses. He also argued that there existed no risk that the CCTV evidence could be tampered with.

The Court, unconvinced of the accused’s ability to stick to any order it may issue, denied the request for bail.

The case is to be assigned to the relevant court according to law.