Elderly man remanded in custody after threatening and injuring wife

A 73-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbug has been remanded in custody after he was charged with causing his wife to fear the use of violence against her, and with slightly injuring and threatening her.

The man pleaded not guilty and made a request for bail which was objected to by the prosecution, who argued that the woman was yet to testify and that there existed a risk that the accused could tamper with evidence. Defence lawyer Silvan Pulis, on the other hand, contended that two of the accused’s children, who were present in Court, were in a position to provide an alternate residence for their father.

It was also argued that bail should be granted due to the age of the accused.

The Court denied bail and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar led the prosecution and lawyer Silvan Pulis represented the accused.