Five-year prison sentence for pair behind arson attack in Valletta

Judith Bakoush and Omar Trabelsi were each found guilty of causing a car fire five years ago in St. Dominic Street and were subsequently sentenced to five years imprisonment.

In its judgment, the Court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, noted how on 10 November 2019, Omar Trabelsi, acting on the instructions given by Judith Bakoush, carried out an arson at around 3.30am, with the fire ultimately spreading and damaging two cars along with the façade of a building.

Throughout the proceedings, evidence confirmed that Bakoush had instructed Trablesi to burn a particular car ‘well’, with Trabelsi in turn reporting to Bakoush that the ‘mission is complete’ upon perpetuating the arson attack. It was also noted that Bakoush provided Trabelsi with some drugs, as she ‘was not going to forget the favour’.

The gravity of the attack was such that various persons had to be evacuated from the apartments of the block in question due to the severe smoke and heat generated by the fire, which ultimately engulfed the common area. The fire in fact prompted a response from the Civil Protection Department.

The defendants were also, in addition to the sentence of imprisonment, ordered to pay around €21,000 in damages as well as around €1,100 each in court costs.

A restraining order and a treatment order were further issued.

Bakoush also has separate court proceedings related to drug trafficking from her Valletta home.

