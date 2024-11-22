Family gets €21,600 compensation following bus crash which left house in ‘danger of collapsing’

The Court on Thursday ordered Malta Public Transport and one of its drivers to pay a family €21,600 in compensation after a bus crash damaging their house forced them to rent out an alternative residence.

The crash, which took place on 23 January 2019 in Zabbar Road, Paola, caused significant damage to the family’s house, so much so that it was left in ‘danger of collapsing’. This forced the plaintiff and his family to leave the premises so that the necessary repairs could be made.

The Court, presided over by Justice Toni Abela recognised that there had been an admission of responsibility on the part of the defendants, noting that the case was limited merely to the amount of compensation to be granted, upon which the parties were in disagreement.

During the proceedings it was revealed that the house in question was subsequently sold, with the new owners continuing the necessary repairs.

The Court noted that the amount of compensation to be determined had to refer solely to the period leading up until the transfer of the property, and considered the rent payments made by the plaintiff and his family.

The company and driver were ultimately ordered to pay €21,600 in compensation.