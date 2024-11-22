menu

Man gets two-year probation after admitting to harassing and threatening mother, brother

Man threatened family members who refused to give him money

22 November 2024, 2:05pm
by Thomas Cilia
Court (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 33-year-old man from St. Paul’s Bay was put on probation and will need to undergo treatment for a period of two years after he admitted to charges of harassing his mother and brother, as well as threatening them.

Police Inspector Omar Zammit recalled the mother filed a police report, noting that her son, who had a drug addiction problem, would ask her for money. Although she would oblige on various occasions, she ultimately could not afford to keep providing money, with this resulting in the accused shouting at and threatening her and her other son.

Defence lawyer Jose Herrera noted that his client was not a criminal, but simply needed help.

He furthermore pointed out that the lack of a halfway house between prison and drug rehabilitation programmes, an issue which he opined should be addressed.

Whilst Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted, lawyer Jose Herrera represented the accused.

