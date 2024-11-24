menu

Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after losing control of motorcycle in Paola

29-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday morning

24 November 2024, 9:38am
by Juliana Zammit

A 29-year-old Birkirkara resident suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday morning

The accident occurred at around 1am in Imġarr Street in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Paola, a police statement said.

Police investigations show that the 29-year-old lost control of his Keewaymotorcycle and fell off.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

