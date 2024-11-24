Man arrested after being found in possession of 62 sachets of cocaine
Police have arrested a man suspected of drug trafficking in St Julian’s on Friday evening
Police arrested a 35-year-old Macedonian man in St Julian’s on Friday at around 9pm in connection with alleged aggravated possession of cocaine.
In a statement, police explained that they were on patrol in St. George Street in connection with this case when they spotted the suspect in Triq il-Wilga, where he was immediately arrested.
He was taken to the police station, and the man was subjected to a search and 38 bags of cocaine were found on his person.
A search was later made at the man's residence and vehicle where more drug related items were found.
He is being detained at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court on Sunday morning.