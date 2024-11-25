Freeport cocaine bust: Accused did not speak when asked about sacks found in their truck

A driver and passenger remained tight-lipped when asked about three sacks found during a random search carried out on their truck as they exited the Freeport, the court heard on Monday.

Darren Dimech, 46, and Roderick Camilleri, 44, are being accused of drug trafficking and importation after a 146kg drug bust at the Malta Freeport, with criminal proceedings against them resuming on Monday morning. According to the police, the cocaine intercepted had a street value of €20 million.

Police officer Johann Xuereb first took to the stand. He testified that when on 12 November 2024, he and inspector Mizzi arrived at the Freeport, there were already police officers on site as well as two arrested persons, namely the accused, who, it was noted, had requested medical assistance. He further recalled how he and Inspector Mizzi kept a close eye on the DAF truck in order to prevent any unauthorised entries into the vehicle.

A drugs squad official, Yana Caruana, also testified, informing the court that a person who had been spotted taking photos of the operation was arrested. It also transpired that these photos had also been electronically distributed.

Throughout proceedings it was furthermore revealed that searches on the person of Camilleri resulted in the taking of keys pertaining to a container, as well as a Freeport pass and a wallet.

Two Freeport security controllers also testified. David Fabri informed the court that orders were given to carry out random searches and checks on trucks within the third lane of the Freeport. He testified that upon searching a green DAF truck, three sacks were identified. When asked what these sacks were, the driver and passenger, identified by both security staff as the accused, did not answer. It was at this moment that the staff informed their chief about the sacks and requested his assistance.

Whilst Fabri told the court that he ‘did not like’ the sacks, he also confirmed, when cross-examined, that he could not confirm the actual contents inside the sacks.

An official from the haulage company that employs the two accused also testified. The court ordered that the company name not be reported.

Investigators believe the two men are part of a wider criminal conspiracy involved in cocaine trafficking from Ecuador to Malta. The drug bust was significant because unlike similar interceptions in the past, the cocaine in this case was intended for the Maltese market.

A third man, Kurt Scicluna, who owns a car dealership in Ghaxaq, has also been charged in connection with the same case. He is undergoing separate proceedings.

Representing Camilleri were lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia while Dimech was represented by Lawyers Franco Debono and George Anton Buttiġieġ.

Lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri represented the Attorney General's Office, while inspectors Mark Mercieca, John Leigh Howard, and Francesco Mizzi represented the police.