Alleged rental contracts fraudster claimed 'others have done worse than me'

A court heard that a man accused of creating fake lease agreements was under the impression that his alleged fraud would only merit a fine, noting that others had done much worse than him.

Mamo was arraigned earlier this month where he was accused of providing false lease agreements to TCNs, allowing them to obtain residence permits illegally.

On Monday, the compilation of evidence against Harold Mamo, 56, kicked off, insisting his income came solely from private tutoring and rental properties he owned.

The investigation reportedly began after Jason Azzopardi highlighted a case of a woman who reported finding a mailbox containing documents addressed to TCNs at a property in Msida.

Inspector Karl Roberts testified that the documents were related to residency permits. An inquiry at Identità revealed that four TCNs were registered at the Msida address and over 100 at another property owned by Mamo.

When questioned about the registrations, Mamo cited his lack of literacy and computer skills as an explanation. A third property in Siġġiewi, which would later be found to have a link to Mamo, was found to have multiple TCN registrations.

Anthony Attard, whose parents owned the Siġġiewi property, admitted he had allowed Mamo to use their address, adding that he knew Mamo from a barber shop and had helped by installing mailboxes at various locations. Attard eventually faced charges and received a suspended sentence.

One of the TCNs, a Pakistani national, said he contacted a rental agency on Facebook, which connected him with Mamo. The TCN admitted he sought only an address, not a residence. Others recounted similar experiences, identifying Mamo and describing promises of accommodations that were never delivered.

The court heard that police seized €8,940 in cash, rental agreements, and notifications addressed to TCNs during a search of Mamo’s barber shop. Financial records showed that Mamo declared significant rental income between 2019 and 2023, with 540 agreements registered in 2023 alone.

Mamo claimed he lived a modest life and relied on his accountant for tax matters. When interrogated by the FCID, he downplayed his actions, questioning whether they warranted more than a fine and asserting that others had committed worse offenses.

The court will decide on bail at a future hearing, with the prosecution set to present witnesses, including the TCNs, at the next hearing.

AG lawyers Andrea Zammit and Manuel Grech prosecuted together with inspectors Farrugia and Roberts.

Lawyers Jose’ Herrera, Anita Giordmaina and Martina Herrera are defence counsel.