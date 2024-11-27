'I am ready to go prison for my son,' Daniel Meli's mother tells court

Magistrate Leonard Caruana told Daniel Joe Meli’s mother that she’s “putting [her] neck under the axe for him” after she declared that she was ready to act as guarantor for him.

Caruana warned the mother of Daniel Joe Meli that she could face serious consequences if she acts as his guarantor, after defence lawyers requested his release on bail following his eight-month arrest for allegedly selling illegal malware on the dark web.

Defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono requested Meli’s release from his arrest and explained that, at this stage, all the evidence has been collected and has been preserved for a number of months.

The defence also declared that, if the Court grants him provisional release, his parents, who were present in the Courtroom, were ready to act as guarantors for him and even welcome him back to their home. The defence further asked the Court to take into consideration that Meli has been arrested for eight months and that, during that time, the law regarding extradition has been amended.

Despite this, the prosecution still insisted that Meli should be kept in custody due to the fear of escape and tampering of evidence. The prosecution said that Meli allegedly worked with around 500 clients and posted on social media to audience of around 8,000 people, while also claiming that he has strong contacts with other jurisdictions, which would make it easy for Meli to flee Malta.

The Court explained to Meli’s parents that, in case their son violates the conditions of the Court, they will be held responsible for him. When the magistrate asked the mother if she understood the burden of this guarantee, she said that her fear is that the Court will ask her for an amount of money that she does not have. Meli’s mother, however, said that “I am ready to go prison for my son”.

“You will put your neck under an axe for him,” Magistrate Leonard Caruana said while informing the parties that the decision will be given later by a decree of the Court.

Daniel Joe Meli, 28, from Haż Żabbar, is accused of selling illegal malware on the dark web and in connection with mentoring services on a so-called hack forum.

This is an ongoing case.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Mario Cuschieri and Inspector Robinson Mifsud. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono.