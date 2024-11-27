Cab driver stabbed passenger after being told he was driving recklessly, court hears

A witness has testified today in the ongoing case of a Libyan taxi driver accused of stabbing a Brazilian passenger in Valletta.

Daniela Casdova, a passenger and friend of the victim, described how a dispute over reckless driving and a payment demand escalated, with the accused allegedly attacking the victim with a concealed weapon.

A Libyan taxi driver, Mohamed Bashir Ibrahim Aljalli, was charged with the of stabbing a Brazilian passenger in Valletta after a dispute over reckless driving and an additional payment demand, leading to serious shoulder injuries for the victim.

The compilation of evidence presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, began against the taxi driver on Thursday. It was recalled by the prosecution that the Libyan driver, Mohamed Bashir Ibrahim Aljalli, 37, pleaded not guilty to stabbing and seriously injuring the Brazilian man.

A passenger who was riding with the victim, Daniela Casdova, testified on 27 November 2024. She recalled how the accused taxi driver was driving the vehicle really quickly. She said, “We asked him politely if he can drive less fast. He refused. This happened multiple times.”

Casdova added that, upon arriving to their destination, she had exited the car. The victim, she recalled, stayed inside of the car to pay the taxi driver. Casdova further added that the victim had told the driver that he “is crazy” and that he “could’ve gotten us killed”.

She further went on to explain how the taxi driver stepped outside and attacked the victim. After punching he victim, she said that the driver went to the car and when he returned he continued to punch the victim, this time with an object concealed in his hand. “The driver was aiming at his neck”, Casdova said as she recalled the way in which the driver attacked the victim.

Upon being requested by the prosecution, the witness recognised the victim, who was also her friend, along with recognising the accused taxi driver in the Courtroom.