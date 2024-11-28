Police bribery: Gym owner charged with bribing sergeant to leak investigation details

A Marsascala gym owner has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of bribery, involvement in a criminal organisation, and other serious crimes.

Ruud Buhagiar, 30, was arraigned on Thursday, accused of bribing a police sergeant to obtain sensitive information about ongoing police operations. Prosecutors allege that Buhagiar’s actions undermined the integrity of the police force and facilitated criminal activity.

The case began in October when police were investigating a planned robbery that ultimately fell through. Suspicion soon turned to Buhagiar, one of the suspects. Investigators discovered that a member of the police force had leaked operational details to third parties, including Buhagiar.

A breakthrough came on November 18, when police arrested Police Sergeant Cherise Camilleri after obtaining a search and arrest warrant. Data extracted from her phone reportedly revealed she had passed sensitive information to Buhagiar.

Three days later, Buhagiar was arrested at the airport upon returning from a holiday abroad. However, after requiring medical treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, he was released on police bail.

Further investigations uncovered data from Buhagiar’s phone linked to various police operations, including raids conducted by the drug squad. Upon arraignment, he faced multiple charges, including promoting a criminal organisation, bribery, complicity in drug trafficking, and cannabis possession under circumstances suggesting intent beyond personal use.

He was also charged with improper use of electronic communications equipment and recidivism. Prosecutors requested a freezing order on his assets, which was upheld by the court.

Defence lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin requested bail, arguing that the case primarily rested on phone data already preserved by the police. They noted that media coverage had alerted potential suspects, and further investigations could proceed without detaining Buhagiar.

However, Prosecuting Inspectors Christina Delia and Lydon Zammit objected, citing the severity of the charges and the risk of witness tampering. Inspector Zammit emphasised the defendant’s lack of trustworthiness. “He corrupted the whole system,” he said.

The prosecution also mentioned the ongoing nature of the investigation, with several witnesses, including civilians, yet to testify.

Magistrate Abigail Critien denied bail due to the grave nature of the offences and the potential risk to the integrity of the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri.