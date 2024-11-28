Second Freeport drugs bust: Police find €14 million worth of cocaine

Around 100kg of a drug suspected to be cocaine has been discovered by police during another operation at the Freeport.

According to the police, the drugs were found in about 50 packets hidden among rolls of cables in a container that arrived in Malta from the Port of Guayaquil in Ecuador.

The drugs have an estimated street value of around €14 million.

Police investigations are underway. Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia opened an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier this month, the police seized 146kg of cocaine from a container at the Freeport. In both cases, the containers originated from the Port of Guayaqil.

Three people have been charged with drug trafficking in connection to the first find.

However, the three men are on the lower rungs of a multi-laywered criminal organisation.

Sources close to the investigation have told MaltaToday the three men are part of a criminal organisation that has an intricate web of operatives kept together by promises of generous cash payments and fear of retribution by a “ruthless hidden hand”.