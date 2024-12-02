Proceedings against police sergeant accused of leaking raid details begin behind closed doors

The compilation of evidence has begun in the case against Cherise Camilleri, accused of passing confidential anti-drug squad details to third parties, including Ruud Buhagiar, a person linked to crime.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has ordered the trial to be heard behind closed doors due to the nature of the charges.

On 2 December 2024, the compilation of evidence began against Cherise Camilleri, a 25-years-old police sergeant from Qormi, charged with a series of serious charges, including leaking information related to police operations to third parties.

During a previous proceeding presided by Magistrate Victor Axiak, the prosecution explained the former Sergent was accused of complicity in drug trafficking, of having committed money laundering, as well as of passing on information she had in the anti-drug squad to Ruud Buhagiar including persons linked to crime.

The court heard that during an investigation, several confidential sources had told the police that a police officer from the drugs squad had been leaking information about police operations for months, “and possibly years.”

Camilleri was arrested on 18 November 2024, and her mobile phone was seized.

On Monday, at the beginning of the hearing, the Court, presided by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, closed off the courtroom from the public and said that the case will be heard behind closed doors due to the nature of the charges and other sensitive information.

This is an ongoing case.

Inspectors Christina Delia and Lydon Zammit together with Lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta on behalf of the Attorney General are leading the prosecution.

The accused is being assisted by Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Frank Tabone.