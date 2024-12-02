Man who sexually harassed students at Campus Hub remanded in custody

A 37-year-old man accused of sexually harassing students at Campus Hub has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty.

Suhas Umesha, a 37-year-old Master’s degree student, allegedly followed and touched the students. The defence has not requested bail, citing the accused's lack of alternative residence, and the court has issued a protection order for the victims.

On 1 December 2024, it was said, five students reported that they were being sexually harassed by a man, Suhas Umesha, in Campus Hub. They explained that they knew him some time before, explaining that he previously used to live on the 5th floor and then moved to the 3rd floor at the Campus Hub residence.

The inspector giving the recollection of what happened said that one of the students reported that the man asked if she had a boyfriend. In another instance, the students added that they had went to buy things from a supermarket, where the man had followed them and touched one of the students on their lower back. Apart from this, on 1 December 2024, it was said that one of the five students had reported that the man tried to kiss her and grab her chest.

The man pleaded not guilty, and his defence does not request the release of his arrest because he does not an alternative residence.

The defence asked the Court if it would be possible for the accused to follow his studies online, since he was reading for a Masters in Administration and Tourism at the University of Malta. Additionally, the defence requested that the accused be put given a treatment order to tackle a drinking problem which he is facing. The prosecution requested that a protection order is given in favour of the victims.

In view that bail was not requested at this stage, the Court ordered that the accused be kept in custody and acceded to the treatment order requested by the defence. The Court also recommended that the prison makes the necessary arrangements for the accused to continue his studies whilst he is in detention.

Additionally, the Court, on the defence’s requests, ordered that, prior to the accused being escorted to the Correctional Facility, he is given the possibility to collect all his personal belongings from his place of residence at Campus Hub.

This is an ongoing case.

Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo for the Attorney General, and Inspector Michael Vella for the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution.

Lawyer Chantelle Chetcuti and legal procurator Mario Tonna led the defence counsel.