Motorcyclist grievously injured in Marsa traffic accident

A traffic accident that occurred this morning on Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa, has left a motorcyclist with grievous injuries.

The incident, reported at around 9:30am, involved a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Honda NSS motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the Ford Fiesta was driven by a 68-year-old man from Siġġiewi, while the motorcycle was driven by a 56-year-old man residing in St. Paul’s Bay.

Medical teams were dispatched to the scene to help those involved. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.