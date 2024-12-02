Driver cleared of negligence in €87,000 sports car crash

The Court of Appeal has cleared a driver of responsibility for a crash involving a friend’s sports car, citing doubts over the vehicle's condition and insufficient proof of negligence.

Clint Camilleri, a 27-year-old motorsports enthusiast, was accused of negligent driving after crashing a Toyota Supra belonging to Christian Bugeja and his parents in Ħal Far on 30 April 2017.

The incident occurred after Bugeja allowed Camilleri to test drive the car on the condition he drove carefully. Initially, Bugeja accompanied him, but stepped out moments before the crash.

On the day of the incident, Bugeja initially encouraged a reluctant Camilleri to drive slowly. Satisfied with his friend’s cautious driving, Bugeja stepped out to admire the car from the outside.

A technical expert reported the car was in “a very good state” and had passed a VRT inspection a month earlier. However, Camilleri argued in his appeal that he should not be held liable, as Bugeja invited him to drive the car despite knowing its insurance did not cover third parties.

The Court of Appeal noted the crux of the issue was whether Camilleri’s driving was negligent, which had to be assessed through testimony and the vehicle’s history. Witnesses produced by Bugeja said Camilleri’s driving changed after Bugeja exited the car. In contrast, Camilleri’s witnesses claimed the car suddenly sped off uncontrollably. “We’re all shocked,” one witness said. Camilleri described the moments before the crash: “I got in the car, I reversed and stopped. Then when I was about to drive forward, the car literally went out of control and I ended up under the trailer.”

Although the tyres were in good condition, the expert found they were installed incorrectly, altering their rotation. This issue was deemed irrelevant on dry roads, as on the day of the crash. The expert did not establish whether the accident was linked to the disabled traction control, which Bugeja admitted he always switched off. The court also noted a previous incident a year earlier when Bugeja lost control of the same car, crashing into three trees in Żebbuġ.

The Court of Appeal, led by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and Judges Robert G. Mangion and Grazio Mercieca, overturned the earlier ruling. They found that the first court had not conclusively identified negligence and that the VRT certificate, though issued, could not reliably prove the car was free of defects.

Camilleri’s appeal was upheld, and the €87,000 compensation claim was dismissed.