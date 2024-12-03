Jury trial kicks off against man charged with attempted murder

Proceedings against Paul Borg, a 68-year-old man from Żebbuġ charged with the attempted murder of Mario Grech, kicked off on Tuesday in front of Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The case goes back to 12 September 2020 when at around 10:30am at a residence in Żebbuġ, the victim was sitting in the courtyard of his son's residence doing some works on the ladder on a wall separating the property from that of the accused. Borg allegedly climbed onto the roof leading into the courtyard where Grech was working and threw two bricks in his direction.

Experts said that if Grech had not avoided the bricks and changed the position he was in, with the power and speed of the brick thrown, it would certainly have killed him.

The prosecution is also accusing Borg that about a year earlier, he stabbed Grech with a broom stick. Grech suffered several injuries to his brain and, when he was on the ground, Borg’s wife and son allegedly continued to beat him in various parts of the body with their fists and feet.

In total, Borg is facing five charges, among them Grech's attempted murder as well as attacking and resisting orders from police officers.

The prosecution is being led by Lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden and Abigail Caruana Vella on behalf of the Attorney General's Office.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are appearing for Paul Borg, the accused.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing parte civile.