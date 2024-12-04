Man remanded in custody after damaging villa and vehicle in Birkirkara

A 37-year-old man, Musah Ahmed, has been charged with entering a Birkirkara villa and causing damage to both the property and a vehicle outside.

The incident, reported on 21 November, was captured on CCTV footage. Ahmed, who admitted his identity in the footage but claimed no recollection of events, has been remanded in custody while the case continues.

On the day, the Birkirkara Police Station received a call from a person at around 6:30am that a person had entered the person’s villa and had caused damage.

Ahmed was arrested when the police arrived on the scene.

A police inspector said that the Ahmed had caused damages to the Villa and to a vehicle outside of the villa. The inspector said he extracted footage which showed the accused damaging the villa and vehicle.

When taken to the police station, the accused had no visible injuries, but since he used to take medication, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, and later to Mount Carmel Hospital.

Ahmed was discharged on 3 December 2024, and was then arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Magistrate Abigail Critien.

After his arrest, Ahmed was interrogated and he admitted that it was indeed him in the footage and it was him that was causing the damages.

However, during the interrogation, he was not able to recollect the circumstances which led him to go into the residence.

The defence requested that the Court appoints an expert psychiatrist to determine the mental state of the accused when the alleged offences were committed.

The prosecution objected to the appointment of a psychiatrist since the accused was discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital on 3 December and he is able to understand explanations from his lawyer.

The Court pointed out that the accused said he can understand what is being said to him. Considering this, the Court rejected the defence’s request for a psychiatrist

Upon being examined, Ahmed pleaded not guilty, and the defence did not request that the accused is released on bail.

The man was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Joseph Mallia and Jessica Grixti on behalf of the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution

Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia defended the accused.