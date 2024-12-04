Family of murder victim Chantelle Chetcuti demand justice amid trial delays

The family of Chantelle Chetcuti has filed a judicial protest to what they describe as intolerable delays in the trial of her alleged murderer, Justin Borg.

Chantelle, a 34-year-old mother of two, was killed in February 2020 in a brutal attack that shocked the nation. Four years later, the trial has yet to begin, leaving her grieving family struggling to find closure.

Chetcuti's relatives, including her father, siblings, and two young daughters, have filed a judicial protest against the Attorney General, the State Advocate, and the Registrar of the Criminal Court. In their filing, they expressed their frustration over the stalled proceedings and accused the authorities of neglecting their duty to uphold justice.

The family revealed that Borg had been granted permission by the court to travel abroad four times a year and to take weekend breaks. They also noted reports of domestic violence by other women against Borg during the intervening years. The family argued that these decisions showed a lack of consideration for the pain endured by victims and their families.

The protest notes that Miriam, her mother, was a key witness to instances of abuse and violence that Chantelle suffered at Borg’s hands before her death.

The judicial protest also shed light on the traumatic experiences faced by Chantelle’s children. Her daughters, the filing states, have suffered severe emotional and psychological distress due to the prolonged legal process and the lack of resolution in their mother’s case.

The family has called for immediate action to address the delays, safeguard the wellbeing of Chantelle’s children, and ensure justice is served. They also criticised the intimidating court process, which often required them to wait in the same space as the accused.

The protest was filed by lawyers Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana on behalf of Chantelle’s family.

