Worker injured at construction site where building had collapsed in February

Police say worker injured his foot while working with bricks at Gzira construction site

5 December 2024, 12:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A Moroccan construction worker was injured after bricks he was working with fell on his feet on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the police said the accident happened at around 9:40am, in Belvedere Road, Gzira. The site of the accident was the same one where the building’s façade collapsed in February of this year.

The worker was working on a wall when the accident happened.

The victim, a 34-year-old man who resides in Qormi, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from light injuries. 

