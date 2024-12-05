Court hears details of extortion and stabbing by 13-year-old bully, and her 21-year-old boyfriend

The court case involving a violent gang attack on a 15-year-old girl in Mqabba has revealed disturbing details, with the alleged victim describing a brutal assault orchestrated by a 13-year-old school bully and her 21-year-old boyfriend, Jake Dalli Balzan.

The victim told police she was ambushed by five individuals, including the schoolmate who had previously bullied her.

According to her testimony, the 13-year-old tried to stab her three times with a penknife, while Dalli Balzan punched her head and kicked her in the stomach, while another girl allegedly kicked her.

A passer-by found the girl lying on the ground in severe pain and called the police. The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she recounted the attack, identifying her attackers by voice and a tattoo on Dalli Balzan's hand.

The victim claimed that her 13-year-old assailant had been bullying and extorting her at school, after the alleged victim had been offered cocaine. The court heard that the girl had been coerced into giving €800 over several months, money taken from her father.

Screenshots of threatening messages were presented in court, including one where the 13-year-old bully demanded €200 and threatened to stab the victim if she refused.

CCTV footage from a Fgura shop suggested Dalli Balzan was in Fgura, not Mqabba, at the time of the attack. He was seen cycling to the shop at 3:21pm, six minutes before the alleged attack. Dalli Balzan claimed he was in his Fgura garage with his girlfriend and cousin that afternoon.

The 13-year-old also denied being in Mqabba, asserting she was in Fgura but could not recall the exact location.

The victim also mentioned an earlier encounter in an alley where a masked man threatened her with a gun, demanding money. This part of her account was not initially disclosed to her parents due to fear. Police investigations into this claim are ongoing.

Prosecutors presented evidence, including CCTV footage and testimonies, while defense lawyers questioned the timeline and credibility of the victim's account. Investigations continue as not all alleged assailants have been identified or charged.