Teenage girl recounts brutal assault and blackmail in gang-related case

A 15-year-old girl has testified in a harrowing case involving a gang attack, blackmail, and a school bully's alleged demands for money, with the court decreeing that there is sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial.

The girl testified about being attacked by a gang led by a 13-year-old school bully and her 21-year-old boyfriend, describing a series of threats, extortion, and a violent ambush.

The alleged victim described a brutal assault allegedly orchestrated by a female 13-year-old school bully, and the bully’s 21-year-old boyfriend, Jake Dalli Balzan. The victim told police she was ambushed by five individuals, including a schoolmate who had previously bullied her.

During her testimony through video-conference, the victim recalled that her problems began just three days into the start of this school year, when a student that the victim only knew by sight offered a line of cocaine. “I did not accept because I don’t do such things”, adding, “I’m a good girl.”

The next day, the 13-year-old bully allegedly called her whilst they were in the school toilets, drew out a black knife, and pressed it against her stomach. The bully demanded €110, saying, “as from tomorrow you must bring me money.”

The confrontation left the victim in a state of panic, not knowing where to get the money from. She decided to take the cash from her 18-year-old brother’s savings, who was saving up for a car. She continued by saying that, in order to fulfill the demands of the group of individuals that requested, she stole money from her father as well.

In her testimony, the victim said that she had skipped school for a while. However, despite her absence, the bully continued to pursue her through a fake Instagram profile. She said the 13-year-old and her boyfriend, Dalli Balzan, showed up near her family home in Mqabba at some point in October to demand money. She gave them between €40 to €50. On 2 November, the bully and her boyfriend came a second time, where the victim handed them €80.

On 15 November 2024, the bully and her boyfriend came for a third time. However, this time, they were accompanied by a third person who was later indified as the same person who had held a gun to the victim’s head in the alleged attack on 23 November 2024 accompanied the bully and her boyfriend. For a third time, she handed the group money, this time the victim said that she “gave them €90”. She had received a message threatening that she would “end up very badly” unless she gave the money.

The victim told the court that she also paid money to her bully at school on 16 November and 17 November, stating that she was “absolutely certain” about the dates she was providing. “What if I tell you that 16 and 17 November were a Saturday and a Sunday?”, asked defence lawyer David Bonello. The victim responded by saying: “I’m not 100% ... but somewhere around those dates.”

She confirmed she received pocket money from her father. When asked by Bonello why she didn’t use that money to pay off her bullies, the girl said there were “many other demands for money” which she had not testified about because she was not sure of the dates.

Lawyer Joseph Borda told the Court that he believed that it was the victim who had created the fake Instagram profile. “Who me? No,” replied the girl.

A last message on the fake Instagram profile demanded €400. On 23 November 2024, she went outside her home to tell her bullies that she could not cough up that amount. The girl headed to an alley just off her street where she usually meets the group, where she saw a male figure, dressed in black, wearing a black balaclava. “I recognized him as the one who came with Jake and [the bully].”

He demanded the €400 and when she told him she did not have that much, he pulled a small gun from his trousers pocket and placed it against her head. She said the male with the gun dropped “three gold bullets” from his pocket when he pulled his mobile phone out of his pocket. “I’m going to give you a chance until next week. If you don’t get them I’ll kill you and cut you up in pieces,” said the man wearing the black balaclava.

As she walked out of the alley, she saw five masked persons waiting for her. The girl said that she heard a person say “Hey shit!”, to which she added that “Then they pounced on me.” There were three females, including the 13-year-old, and two males, one of which she identified as Dalli Balzan. The other male “had an Arab accent,” she told the court.

Whilst testifying, she said that she could see Balzan’s facial piercings through a balaclava he was wearing. She also spotted his tattoo and recognised his voice as he called out, “come on beat her.” The victim was unable to describe that tattoo or say on which hand it was. “I hardly knew where I was going,” she said.

According to her testimony, the 13-year-old tried to stab her three times with a penknife, while Dalli Balzan punched her head and kicked her in the stomach, while another girl allegedly kicked her.

She said her aggressors fled when they spotted an elderly man in the road. The victim walked towards that man and asked for help. According to the victim, the man got into his car and left. “He didn’t help me,” testified the girl. A passerby, who happened to be the mother of a friend, assisted her and called the police.

The victim said that, on 24 November 2024, Dalli Balzan had texted her to apologise while she was in hospital following the stabbing, “I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.” She deleted that message because she was scared of showing that he had “admitted.”

“So why did you immediately mention his name to the police that same morning in hospital?”asked the defence, pointing out that the girl’s statements were rather contradictory. “I was scared,” the victim replied.

After the long session the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, decreed that there were sufficient prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment.

The case continues.

Inspector Wayne Bonello led the prosecution. Lawyers David Bonello and Joseph Borda are defence counsel, whilst lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared as parte civile lawyer.