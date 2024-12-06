Recidivist given 13 months imprisonment after court highlights need for rehabilitation

A 36-year-old man from Żabbar has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a blower, with the court highlighting his repeated offences and apparent need for rehabilitation.

The man, Roderick Grima, a 36-year-old man from Żabbar, was accused of stealing a blower whilst being a recidivist. He initially pleaded guilty, but then said that there might be some doubt about what actually happened. The accused further added that it might not be him.

A police officer abruptly interrupted the accused, explaining to the Court that his bodycam was active during his arrest, and it was seen that the accused had verbally confirmed that he had done the acts, and was in fact wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the court proceeding.

“You never learn it seems”, stated the Magistrate. It was revealed that she had previously sentenced him for another offence. During the proceeding, the man looked agitated, asking the Magistrate to allow him to speak with his lawyer numerous times. “If you are not certain, take back your plea”, the Court said, adding “forget it that I will grant you bail”.

“What do you want me to say?” postulated the accused whilst addressing the Court. Both the prosecution and the defence were baffled in the way the accused had addressed the Court. However, the accused’s lawyer quickly explained what the magistrate had just told him.

After a moment, the Magistrate asked the man, “What do you want to do in life? Are you happy as you are?”. The man responded, “I feel like I am in a dark place”.

The Court reminded the man that whilst he was outside of prison, instead of going to Caritas to receive treatment, he went to do “other things”.

“In your head, you aren’t right, it is apparent that you need help” (“Ġo moħħok mintix sew, tidher li għandek bżonn l-għajnuna”). After the Court explained to the accused of all the possibilities that he has, he confirmed his plea once again and was sentences to 13 months of imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by Lawyer Brandon Bonnici on behalf of the Attorney General and Inspector Roderick Agius for the Commissioner of Police.