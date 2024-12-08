menu

Police appeal for information on man over pending court case

On Sunday, police appealed to the public to help in tracing Joseph Bonnici’s whereabouts

matthew_farrugia
8 December 2024, 5:32pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Joseph Bonnici is currently wanted by police
Police are currently appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Bonnici who is wanted over a pendent court case.

On Sunday, police appealed to the public to help in tracing Bonnici’s whereabouts. 

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 29/2024 when reporting any information related to the man's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.

 

Matthew Farrugia
