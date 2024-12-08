Police appeal for information on man over pending court case

Police are currently appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Bonnici who is wanted over a pendent court case.

On Sunday, police appealed to the public to help in tracing Bonnici’s whereabouts.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 29/2024 when reporting any information related to the man's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.