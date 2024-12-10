Man remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting minor daughter

A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with assaulting his daughter following a heated argument regarding a tablet.

The prosecution said the alleged victim had informed police officers that her father had hit her after the argument.

They pointed out that she had a bruise on her forehead as well as a fractured leg.

Whilst the defence requested bail and noted that the accused has an alternative residence, the prosecution objected, citing that the mother and daughter were yet to provide evidence.

Bail was denied and a protection order in favour of the daughter was issued.

The accused cannot be named owing to Court orders.