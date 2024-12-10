menu

Man remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting minor daughter

Police charge man with assault connected to an alleged argument over a tablet

10 December 2024, 10:50am
by Thomas Cilia
A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with assaulting his daughter following a heated argument regarding a tablet.

The prosecution said the alleged victim had informed police officers that her father had hit her after the argument.

They pointed out that she had a bruise on her forehead as well as a fractured leg.

Whilst the defence requested bail and noted that the accused has an alternative residence, the prosecution objected, citing that the mother and daughter were yet to provide evidence.

Bail was denied and a protection order in favour of the daughter was issued.

The accused cannot be named owing to Court orders.

