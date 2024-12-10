Murderer has sentence reduced from 42 years to 35 years

Elliot Paul Busuttil, who had been sentenced to a 42-year prison term and fined €70,000 after pleading guilty to the murder of Mario Farrugia and the attempted murder of Emil Vassilev Marinov, has had his prison time reduced by 7 years.

Busuttil had initially been sentenced to a prison term of 42 years, notwithstanding an agreement between the prosecution and defence to recommend a 35-year term. Indeed, Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera noted that she was not bound by such a plea deal and could impose a lengthier sentence.

However, following an appeal, the Court of Appeal ordered the revision of the sentence.

The prosecution and defence reaffirmed that Busuttil would plead guilty once more, as envisaged by the original agreement. Busuttil was subsequently sentenced to a 35-year imprisonment term.

Additionally, Busuttil was found guilty of breaching conditions handed down on two separate occasions. This led to the confiscation of €5,000 and the forfeiture of two personal guarantees, each worth €10,000.

Busuttil was also prohibited from approaching Marinov for a year.

The case was presided over by Judge Neville Camilleri.

Busuttil was represented by lawyers Edward Gatt and Shaun Zammit.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the Farrugia family, while lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta represented Marinov.