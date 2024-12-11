Cleaner charged with vandalising walls at Grand Master’s Palace granted bail

A court has granted bail to a cleaner accused of vandalising the Grand Master’s Palace, with strict conditions imposed on his whereabouts and a substantial amount of money to cover his bail deposit and personal guarantee.

Amrit Bhatta, a 23-year-old cleaner, was accused of using chemicals to create permanent markings on the walls and stone slabs of the Grand Master’s Palace has been released on bail under strict conditions, despite objections from the prosecution.

The Police Inspector said in Court that the people who manage the Grand Master’s Palace submitted a report to the police station on 10 December 2024. They said the accused, who carries out cleaning services at the palace, drew on the walls and stone slabs using cleaning chemicals.

In court, the accused admitted that it was indeed him who did the drawings but was not aware that the drawings would be permanently visible. The Court considers that he pleaded not guilty “for all intents and purposes”.

The defence asked that the accused is released on bail.

The prosecution objected because the crime happened at the place of work and there might be the risk of the tampering of evidence. Furthermore, there is an issue with the residence permit since it expires on Wednesday (today). The inspector said in Court that he was informed that the accused was asking his employer to renew his residence permit, but his employer did not renew it yet.

The prosecution added that, should the man be granted bail, his employment status is still uncertain and might lead to the accused committing more offences to sustain his lifestyle.

The defence argued that the man is not employed with the Grand Master’s Palace, but with a separate cleaning company that cleans various locations. Further to this, his lawyer said that the man has been here for a year and has not had any issues with the law.

The Court acceded to the defence’s bail request on the grounds that the man does not approach the prosecution’s witnesses, and that he reports daily to the police station closest to where he resides.

He must also not leave his residence between 10:00pm and 6:00am, along with depositing €2000, and a €5000 personal guarantee.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Gabriel Micallef, lawyers Giuliana Magro Conti and Nicholas De Gaetano on behalf of the Attorney General, and Kenneth Cauchi as the Superintendent for Cultural Heritage.

Legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera assisted the accused.