Man who broke three bail conditions remanded in custody after ex-partner's report

A man has been denied release from arrest after allegedly confronting his ex-partner in violation of bail conditions.

The court cited concerns over trustworthiness and ongoing risks.

The man is accused of allegedly breaching bail conditions by confronting his ex-partner near an abandoned villa has been remanded in custody, with the court rejecting his defence’s request for release.

The inspector recalled to the Court how on 9 December 2024, a woman reported her male ex-partner to the Police’s Domestic Violence Unit.

The woman had reported that after she had finished work on 8 December 2024, at around 7:15pm whilst she was on the way to her home, the woman had arrived near a corner on the road. Near the corner, it was said, there was an abandoned villa from which a man with a black hoodie jumped out of and startled the woman.

The woman noticed that this man was her ex-partner. Upon confronting him, the man said that he did not want her to file a police report and said that he was simply looking around the villa. The inspector revealed that the man had a number of bail conditions imposed on him, such as a restraining order and a protection order in favour of his ex-partner.

In light what the man did, and following the woman’s report, the inspector issued an arrest warrant, and the man was arrested shortly after. The man was subsequently interrogated and negated all which the police asked him about.

The defence asked for a release from his arrest. To this, the prosecution and parte civile objected on the basis that the accused is untrustworthy due to the accused allegedly breaking previous bail conditions.

The defence countered by saying that if the man is given the liberty from his arrest, he will leave the residence in around two days. “The problem is that they live in the same house.” the defence concluded.

The court declined the defence’s request for the accused release of his arrest, and the man was thus remanded in custody.

This is an ongoing case.

Lawyer Edmond Cuscieri appeared parte civile

Inspector Antonello Magri led the prosecution.