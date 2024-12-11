menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised following St Paul’s Bay traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
11 December 2024, 7:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The motorcyclist is suffering from serious injuries (Photo: Malta Police)
A 54-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle.

The police said the accident happened at around 5pm in Dawret San Pawl, St Paul’s Bay.

The victim, an Englishman, was driving his Honda motorcycle at the time of the accident.

He was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

