Man found guilty of attempted murder sentenced to 32-year imprisonment term

A 68-year-old man found guilty of attempted murder by a jury was sentenced to a 32-year imprisonment term on Thursday.

Paul Borg, of Ħaż-Żebbuġ, was convicted by a jury of attempting to kill Mario Grech in 2020, and of causing him grievous bodily harm in an earlier incident which took place a year before.

The jury had reached an 8-1 vote on the charge of attempted murder and returned a guilty verdict on every charge other than that of causing wilful damage to third-party property.

During proceedings, it was revealed how four years ago, Borg had flung two brick tiles towards Mario Grech, his neighbour’s father, after spotting him working on a property belonging to Grech’s son.

According to expert testimony, the force of the impact would have killed Grech, had the latter not acted swiftly and avoided the bricks. A year prior, Borg had also assaulted Grech with a broomstick.

Although defence lawyer Edward Gatt noted that the defendant’s actions could not be condoned, he simultaneously labelled the verdict a ‘freak verdict’.

The prosecution noted the strength of the jury vote, citing that such should be reflected by the punishment meted.

In its judgment, the Court stated that a punishment towards the minimum was to be applied. It noted that whilst the jury vote was almost unanimous, no wounds had actually resulted.

Borg’s wife, visibly emotional, testified that her husband had never caused trouble, and that Mario Grech was always the instigator.

Borg was also fined €4,000.