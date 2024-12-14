Two people, including teenage girl, critically injured in two separate traffic accidents

A 29-year-old man and 17-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in separate accidents on Friday.

The first accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq il-Marfa, Mellieha. A 17-year-old Qormi resident was hit by a Jeep driven by a 52-year-old man who lives in Zejtun.

The Jeep smashed into a parked Honda Civic because of the incident.

The second accident happened a few hours later at around 7:45pm in Dawret il-Gudja. Police said that a 29-year-old man who lives in Birzebbuga was fixing a punctured tyre on a Ford Fiesta when he was struck by a Skoda Fabia driven by a 50-year-old Gudja resident.

Medical teams aided both victims before they were taken to hospital by ambulance. They were later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is conducting an inquiry in both incidents, and police investigations are ongoing.