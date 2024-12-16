menu

Man remanded in custody after allegedly running over police officer

thomas_cilia
16 December 2024, 10:06am
by Thomas Cilia
Paceville (File photo)

A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody after allegedly running over a police officer in Paceville.

The Filipino national was charged with grievously injuring a police constable, failing to obey police orders, as well as driving under the influence and breaching public peace.

The accused, who has denied the charges, burst out crying in the courtroom during the sitting.

AG lawyer Alessia Schembri and inspector Darryl Farrugia led the prosecution.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis assisted the accused.

Magistrate Nadine Sant presided over the court.

