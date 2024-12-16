Couple charged with importing liquid cocaine remanded in custody

Two individuals were remanded in custody after allegedly importing more than 6kg of liquid cocaine into Malta.

Jason Adrian Perez Penafiel, 28, and Jennifer Yadira Intriago Molina, 35, both Ecuadorian nationals, were charged with the importation of drugs as well as the possession of drugs not intended for personal use.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The Court was told that on Saturday evening, the drugs squad was informed by customs officials that a number of bottles filled with a white liquid containing cocaine were found in luggages belonging to the accused, who had arrived from Lisbon.

The couple had also been taken to Mater Dei due to suspicions that they were carrying further drugs in their stomachs. Subsequent tests however returned negative results.

No request for bail was made at this stage.

A freezing order was also issued.