Worker injured after dumper truck overturns in Qala residence

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after an accident with a dumper truck in Qala.

At around 11:15am on Monday, the police were informed of an incident at a private residence on Triq l-Imġarr, Qala.

The police immediately went to the scene, and preliminary investigations revealed that the man was carrying out work with a dumper truck in the garden of the residence. He lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

He was assisted by a medical team and transported by ambulance to the Gozo General Hospital for necessary treatment. Later, he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations, together with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are ongoing.