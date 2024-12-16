Disability benefits fraud: Roger Agius no longer represented by Jason Azzopardi

Roger Agius, who is accused of fraud in connection with a disability benefits racket, will no longer be represented by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, it was revealed on Monday.

At the start of today’s hearing, Magistrate Rachel Montebello said that lawyer Jason Azzopardi had filed a note to inform the court that he was renouncing his client, Roger Agius’s, brief. Agius, a former driver of parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul, is subject to a freezing order and thus cannot withdraw money with the corollary that another lawyer cannot be engaged at this stage.

Agius is facing criminal proceedings along with former Labour MP and medical doctor Silvio Grixti, Dustin Caruana, Manuel Spagnol and Luke Saliba. All stand accused of fraud, forming part of a criminal organisation and money laundering, in connection with the racket.

Agius had previously applied for whistleblower status and expressed willingness to testify in ongoing police investigations.

Agius, who is also a former canvasser to Grixti, had previously called for a magisterial inquiry to investigate the social benefits fraud racket. He further offered, if granted whistleblower status, to reveal information regarding criminal activity he claims to have participated in.

He had filed a judicial protest, signed by his now former lawyer Jason Azzopardi, against the Prime Minister, the Whistleblower Officer at the Office of the Prime Minister, the State Advocate, the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police, which protest stated that the OPM’s Whistleblower Office had twice ignored offers of information to expose details regarding the scheme, including its mode of operation and persons behind it.

Proceedings today further continued with witness testimony.