Inspector awarded €20,000 after being detained under defective arrest warrant

A Police inspector detained under a defective police warrant was yesterday awarded €20,000 by the Court after it was confirmed that his fundamental human rights had been breached.

Elton Taliana instituted Constitutional proceedings in 2021, whereby he argued that a warrant of arrest issued against him constituted a breach of his fundamental human rights inasmuch as it was procedurally defective.

Taliana had been suspended from the corps following suspicions by his superiors that he may have leaked sensitive information regarding an ongoing investigation involving a person convicted for fraud.

Julian Hofstra had been the subject of links to alleged secret recordings pertaining to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Taliana was suspected of leaking information to lawyers assisting Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder.

Following numerous years of legal proceedings, Taliana was within reach of a promotion to the rank of superintendent, so much so that, when another superintendent had arrived at his house on a particular day, he believed that she had done so to hand him a certificate of said promotion.

But alas, he learnt that he was subject to a warrant of search and arrest, on the strength of which he was taken into custody and his name logged into the so-called ‘detainee book’. His home was searched and personal possessions, including his mobile phone, were seized.

During the proceedings Taliana’s lawyers argued that there were several defects pertaining to the arrest warrant, including the fact that it did not conform to the requisites laid down by the Criminal Code. It was further argued that the information supplied in order to obtain the arrest warrant was ‘incomplete’ and ‘deceptive’.

Although the Court dismissed the argument that the warrant was in breach of human rights insofar as it was requested before the wrong court, it accepted other arguments raised by Taliana.

One ‘grave shortcoming’ highlighted in the judgment referred to the fact that the arrest warrant failed to state the reason for the arrest.

Two conflicting versions were provided by high-ranking officers. Whilst one stated that the arrest was sought because Taliana had accessed the police system, another officer cited an alleged leak of information to a third party as the reason for the arrest. The Court furthermore noted witness testimony which confirmed that it was realised that the reason for arrest was not specified in the warrant.

The Court held that it could not comfortably conclude that the inspector was aware of the reason for his arrest.

It was also argued that the information supplied by the officer requesting the warrant was deceptive and incomplete.

The Court noted that the duty magistrate was not informed that Taliana was not the only person to have accessed Hofstra’s profile on the police system. The Magistrate was further told that Taliana leaked information regarding an ongoing investigation, when the inspector had no access to such information to begin with.

The Court noted that this meant that not all information was passed to the Magistrate when the request for the arrest warrant was made, as is required by law. It was noted that the law is clear in providing that the police must divulge all information, and this so that Magistrates retain a clear view of the all facts before making a decision. Indeed, so that an adjudicator can reach the best decision possible, in a ‘just and equitable manner’, it is necessary that the whole truth, rather than part of it, is provided.

The warrant was ultimately declared defective and in breach of the plaintiff’s fundamental human rights. The defective nature of the warrant meant that Taliana’s arrest, detention, interrogation, search and seizure of personal items were all invalid in character.

Taliana’s ‘turbulent’ history taken into consideration

The Court, in considering the damages to be awarded, held that it could not ignore Taliana’s claims that he was made to pass through ‘various challenges and persecutions’ made by his superiors in recent years.

Indeed, Taliana argued that the facts of the case at hand constituted one of various attacks made against him in order to prevent him from reaching the rank of Superintendent.

The Court noted that similarities existed between the case at hand and a conclusion made by the Ombudsman in 2019 which concluded that that police authorities “rushed to punish the complainant [Taliana].” Indeed, an arrest warrant was rushed when the plaintiff was expecting a promotion.

Taliana was ultimately awarded €20,000 in non-pecuniary damages. It was further ordered that Taliana’s name be struck off the detainee book.

Lawyers Joseph Zammit Maempel and Eve Borg Costanzi assisted the applicant.