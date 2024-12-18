Second police officer investigated for suspected information leaks is Kurt Rizzo

The police officer being investigated over suspected information leaks to third parties is Kurt Rizzo, son of a former police commissioner, MaltaToday has learnt.

Kurt Rizzo has been suspended from his duties and is currently on police bail pending further investigations.

He is the son of former police commissioner John Rizzo and the brother of a magistrate.

Rizzo has also tested positive for cocaine in recent days.

Kurt Rizzo works within the police's Special Intervention Unit, which, among its responsibilities includes providing personal security to VIPs. Last June, he was assigned to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola's security detail when she visited the Naxxar counting hall after the election.

As part of his job, Rizzo has also served as part of the security detail of other public officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg. Security details are assigned by the police.

According to a report on the Times of Malta, the officer was arrested amid allegations of ties to drug dealers and suspicions that he was leaking sensitive police information to external parties.

This is the second such instance that was revealed in recent weeks.

Questions have been sent to the police, although no answer was given, as they stated, "In view of Art 38 of S.L 586.08 and Art 87 of Chap 164 of the Laws of Malta, the Police are not in a position to confirm or otherwise such information."

Last November, police officer Cherise Camilleri was accused of leaking information related to police operations to third parties for months, “and possibly years.”

Later, gym owner Ruud Buhagiar was charged with bribing Camilleri to obtain information on police operations.

Both accused denied charges.